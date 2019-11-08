Youth Youth in Business Programme to Empower Over 100 Young Entrepreneurs and their Businesses From January 2020, business-savvy youth from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to engage in an in-depth, hands-on learning 17 Dec 2019

The Fourth Industrial Revolution SA’s Practical Approach to The Fourth Industrial Revolution To bring Cape Town Tech Week to a close, agritech start-up, Aerobotics, hosted a panel discussion to unpack the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and its impact on the 12 Dec 2019

A dream sang to reality They wowed the judges and became fan favourites on the prestigious show, ‘America’s Got Talent’ with their exceptional vocal cords. They wowed the judges and became fan favourites on the prestigious show, ‘America’s Got Talent’ with their exceptional vocal cords. Resulting in the Ndlovu Youth 09 Dec 2019

Ending sexual harassment in the workplace What is sexual harassment and what are your rights in the workplace? A recent survey by market research agency Columinate on sexual harassment in the South African workplace reveals that some 30% of women and 18% men experience sexual 09 Dec 2019

Fight Against Gender-based Violence Cape Town Unleashes its Creativity for the Fight Against Gender-based Violence Over the weekend of the 23rd and 24th of November 2019, 60 emerging software developers, IT professionals, trainers, civil society organisations, students, academics and 06 Dec 2019

The power of positive sentiment, rugby and great business “We have the resources and the strength to turn this boat around. Now all we need is the belief.” Aaaah, the silly season. It’s the time of year where everyone can tell you how many weeks, days minutes and seconds there are left until they go on holiday. I find this 26 Nov 2019 - C. B. / G. M. D. o. P. A.

4th Industrial Revolution Five skills brand managers need to survive the 4th industrial revolution There have been plenty of predictions surrounding the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and how it will impact various industries and the future of work. There’s no 21 Nov 2019

Surviving the last working weeks How to survive the last working weeks of 2019 It’s been a long year, with technology continuing to blur the boundaries of work and home, bringing with it a pressure to continuously perform. Being always on, 21 Nov 2019

Africa’s Tech Future Twenty-one Top Startups Shine on The Stage for Africa’s Tech Future The third annual AfricArena Summit kicked off Cape Town Tech Week with two days of intensive pitching from over 100 of the best African and African-focused tech startups and 19 Nov 2019

Financial Service Providers Financial Service Providers Can No Longer Afford to Ignore Africa’s Informal Sector The International Monetary Fund estimates that the informal sector contributes approximately 38% of Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP[i]. Additionally, the International Labour 19 Nov 2019

Changing the status quo Born to change the world Born to change the world and driven to seek socio-economic justice for his people, Yonela Mvana shows us what happens when patriotism unites with the burning desire to rewrite the 08 Nov 2019