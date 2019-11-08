Youth
Youth in Business Programme to Empower Over 100 Young Entrepreneurs and their Businesses
From January 2020, business-savvy youth from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to engage in an in-depth, hands-on learning
17 Dec 2019
The Fourth Industrial Revolution
SA’s Practical Approach to The Fourth Industrial Revolution
To bring Cape Town Tech Week to a close, agritech start-up, Aerobotics, hosted a panel discussion to unpack the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and its impact on the
12 Dec 2019
A dream sang to reality
They wowed the judges and became fan favourites on the prestigious show, ‘America’s Got Talent’ with their exceptional vocal cords. Resulting in the Ndlovu Youth
09 Dec 2019
Ending sexual harassment in the workplace
What is sexual harassment and what are your rights in the workplace?
A recent survey by market research agency Columinate on sexual harassment in the South African workplace reveals that some 30% of women and 18% men experience sexual
09 Dec 2019
Fight Against Gender-based Violence
Cape Town Unleashes its Creativity for the Fight Against Gender-based Violence
Over the weekend of the 23rd and 24th of November 2019, 60 emerging software developers, IT professionals, trainers, civil society organisations, students, academics and
06 Dec 2019
The power of positive sentiment, rugby and great business
“We have the resources and the strength to turn this boat around. Now all we need is the belief.”
Aaaah, the silly season.
It’s the time of year where everyone can tell you how many weeks, days minutes and seconds there are left until they go on holiday. I find this
26 Nov 2019 - C. B. / G. M. D. o. P. A.
4th Industrial Revolution
Five skills brand managers need to survive the 4th industrial revolution
There have been plenty of predictions surrounding the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and how it will impact various industries and the future of work. There’s no
21 Nov 2019
Surviving the last working weeks
How to survive the last working weeks of 2019
It’s been a long year, with technology continuing to blur the boundaries of work and home, bringing with it a pressure to continuously perform. Being always on,
21 Nov 2019
Africa’s Tech Future
Twenty-one Top Startups Shine on The Stage for Africa’s Tech Future
The third annual AfricArena Summit kicked off Cape Town Tech Week with two days of intensive pitching from over 100 of the best African and African-focused tech startups and
19 Nov 2019
Financial Service Providers
Financial Service Providers Can No Longer Afford to Ignore Africa’s Informal Sector
The International Monetary Fund estimates that the informal sector contributes approximately 38% of Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP[i]. Additionally, the International Labour
19 Nov 2019
Changing the status quo
Born to change the world
Born to change the world and driven to seek socio-economic justice for his people, Yonela Mvana shows us what happens when patriotism unites with the burning desire to rewrite the
08 Nov 2019
Power partnership
Boss Hoss breaks out in Africa
Boss Hoss Cycles is an American motorcycle manufacturer, founded in 1990 and based in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The company manufactures special high-performance motorcycles and
08 Nov 2019