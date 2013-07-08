Business profiles

They are here to stay
In 2019, Mzi Mdondolo, the founder and Managing Director of MGD Consulting, is determined to bring innovation to this ancient field of science
Mdondolo was born and raised in Mt
03 May 2019
Black Business
Born independent to co-create
Agility and nimbleness have become the signature DNA of Pacinamix—a PR, communications, activations and digital cutting-edge firm that resonates its identity as a disruptive
03 May 2019
Scoops of love
Sinenhlanhla Ndlela, founder – Yococo
Sinenhlanhla Ndlela is the creator of Yococo, a dairy-free ice cream that has given lactose intolerant individuals and vegans a reason to rejoice.
Originally from Cape Town,
22 Feb 2019
Seductive sweets and tasty treats
A successful advocate for close to two decades, Karen Schneid loved her profession.
“I was very lucky with the cases that I got to work with, even changing the law in some instances. This gave me a lot of freedom and allowed me to travel widely.
“On
22 Feb 2019
Matatiele Grain Company
Smallholder farmers become successful competitors within the agribusiness sector
The Matatiele Grain Company (Pty) Ltd (MGC/ GRAINCO) is a black commercial farmer-owned company. The business is a private company, which was registered in 2014 (Reg. Nr
24 Jan 2019
Transforming Public Services
Transforming Public Services Across The Continent
During her official opening address at the Fifth General Assembly of the Association of African Public Services Commissions (AAPSComs) on 13 March 2018, South African Minister of
29 Jun 2018
THABANG
She who has no fear
Thabang Mashigo is a force of nature who is, quite simply, beyond description. After all, she believes that labels are the very things that limit our potential. Following the
28 Jun 2017
Julia Harmel
Eventful entrepreneur
Diminutive Julia Harmel is a force to be reckoned with, despite her small stature, this gutsy woman has a steely determination to be a successful entrepreneur.
10 Jan 2014
Brewery
Brewing up a storm
Chris Shilubane is deeply steeped in corporate speak as befits a new breed of brewers at South African Breweries (SAB). Young, black and erudite, he is passionate about the craft of beer brewing.
29 Nov 2013
TRANSFORMATION
Changing times for our leaders
Twenty years into democracy and BEE has created a new black middle class that has only impacted a few people, while millions of poor and unemployed youth grow frustrated and angry by the lack of transformation.
11 Nov 2013
Maxi's empowerment model
Former delivery lady ascends to manager
Jane Tladi rose from the floor of Maxi's franchise to becoming training manager, responsible for helping new franchisees understand the business
17 Jul 2013 - S. R.
Young designers learn the ropes
Moulding the next generation of designers
Africa Fashion International (AFI) is putting its money where its mouth is - developing and mentoring young designers for the future
08 Jul 2013 - M. Z.