Business profiles

They are here to stay The founder and Managing Director of MGD Consulting, is determined to bring innovation to this ancient field of science In 2019, Mzi Mdondolo, the founder and Managing Director of MGD Consulting, is determined to bring innovation to this ancient field of science Mdondolo was born and raised in Mt 03 May 2019

Black Business Born independent to co-create Agility and nimbleness have become the signature DNA of Pacinamix—a PR, communications, activations and digital cutting-edge firm that resonates its identity as a disruptive 03 May 2019

Scoops of love Sinenhlanhla Ndlela, founder – Yococo Sinenhlanhla Ndlela is the creator of Yococo, a dairy-free ice cream that has given lactose intolerant individuals and vegans a reason to rejoice. Originally from Cape Town, 22 Feb 2019

Seductive sweets and tasty treats A successful advocate for close to two decades, Karen Schneid loved her profession. “I was very lucky with the cases that I got to work with, even changing the law in some instances. This gave me a lot of freedom and allowed me to travel widely. “On 22 Feb 2019

Matatiele Grain Company Smallholder farmers become successful competitors within the agribusiness sector The Matatiele Grain Company (Pty) Ltd (MGC/ GRAINCO) is a black commercial farmer-owned company. The business is a private company, which was registered in 2014 (Reg. Nr 24 Jan 2019

Transforming Public Services Transforming Public Services Across The Continent During her official opening address at the Fifth General Assembly of the Association of African Public Services Commissions (AAPSComs) on 13 March 2018, South African Minister of 29 Jun 2018

THABANG She who has no fear Thabang Mashigo is a force of nature who is, quite simply, beyond description. After all, she believes that labels are the very things that limit our potential. Following the 28 Jun 2017

Julia Harmel Eventful entrepreneur Diminutive Julia Harmel is a force to be reckoned with, despite her small stature, this gutsy woman has a steely determination to be a successful entrepreneur. 10 Jan 2014

Brewery Brewing up a storm Chris Shilubane is deeply steeped in corporate speak as befits a new breed of brewers at South African Breweries (SAB). Young, black and erudite, he is passionate about the craft of beer brewing. 29 Nov 2013

TRANSFORMATION Changing times for our leaders Twenty years into democracy and BEE has created a new black middle class that has only impacted a few people, while millions of poor and unemployed youth grow frustrated and angry by the lack of transformation. 11 Nov 2013

Maxi's empowerment model Former delivery lady ascends to manager Jane Tladi rose from the floor of Maxi's franchise to becoming training manager, responsible for helping new franchisees understand the business 17 Jul 2013 - S. R.