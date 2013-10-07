Current business news

The Black Business Council At the forefront of economic transformation There was a need for a platform that is dedicated to facilitating an over-arching confederation that represents black professional business associations and chambers. This led to 03 May 2019

GIBB upgrades remote Libode Schools Critical role played by Department of Basic Education The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has played a critical role in impacting the lives of the people in the communities with a key focus on socio-economic development. 14 Mar 2014

Technology now trumps performance for many car buyers CAR magazine announced its top 12 best buys Car technology features related to driver safety and convenience has increased significantly in the last few years, even in entry-level models regarded as budget cars. 28 Feb 2014

Renew My Car is launching in SA 3M partnership with Australian mobile accident repairer creates SME opportunities and jobs in South Africa Renew My Car has launched in South Africa, creating new business opportunities in the mobile cosmetic car repair industry for budding entrepreneurs regardless of gender or education. 27 Feb 2014

AFRICA'S POTENTIAL The last untapped market South Africa has joined a unique collaboration between top business schools in Brics countries to help business and investors find out how to make the most of emerging markets in Africa. 01 Nov 2013

ENTREPRENEURSHIP eKasi Week The eKasi Entrepreneurship Week, to be held next month in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, will help shape a new breed of South African business leaders. 29 Oct 2013

URBAN PLANNING SAP aims to empower government Urbanisation is increasing at a rapid pace as witnessed across all countries in Africa. It is up to cities to re-look their models of engagement with regards to their citizens and urban planning methodologies. 29 Oct 2013

The Personal Information Protection Bill Data Protection a big deal for businesses The objective of the Protection of Personal Information Bill (POPI) will be a comprehensive protection of information relating to personal detail of an individual. 10 Oct 2013

E-learning Training productive employees Staff training plays a crucial role in the success of any organisation that hopes to succeed in the fast-paced world in which we live and technology is the motivating force capable of driving this. 10 Oct 2013

Bank warns of ‘urgent need’ to lift SA’s exports South Africa’s economy faced a "difficult year" ahead with its very vulnerable balance of payments threatened by a low level of exports and the prospect of large capital outflows, Reserve Bank officials say. 10 Oct 2013 - L. E.

SA SME’S confidence in economy growing Business owners remain upbeat The second quarter Business Partners Limited SME Index (BPLSI), has revealed that SME business owners remain upbeat about various economic and business related indicators going forward. 07 Oct 2013