Current business news

The Black Business Council
At the forefront of economic transformation
There was a need for a platform that is dedicated to facilitating an over-arching confederation that represents black professional business associations and chambers. This led to
03 May 2019
GIBB upgrades remote Libode Schools
Critical role played by Department of Basic Education
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has played a critical role in impacting the lives of the people in the communities with a key focus on socio-economic development.
14 Mar 2014
Technology now trumps performance for many car buyers
CAR magazine announced its top 12 best buys
Car technology features related to driver safety and convenience has increased significantly in the last few years, even in entry-level models regarded as budget cars.
28 Feb 2014
Renew My Car is launching in SA
3M partnership with Australian mobile accident repairer creates SME opportunities and jobs in South Africa
Renew My Car has launched in South Africa, creating new business opportunities in the mobile cosmetic car repair industry for budding entrepreneurs regardless of gender or education.
27 Feb 2014
AFRICA'S POTENTIAL
The last untapped market
South Africa has joined a unique collaboration between top business schools in Brics countries to help business and investors find out how to make the most of emerging markets in Africa.
01 Nov 2013
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
eKasi Week
The eKasi Entrepreneurship Week, to be held next month in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, will help shape a new breed of South African business leaders.
29 Oct 2013
URBAN PLANNING
SAP aims to empower government
Urbanisation is increasing at a rapid pace as witnessed across all countries in Africa. It is up to cities to re-look their models of engagement with regards to their citizens and urban planning methodologies.
29 Oct 2013
The Personal Information Protection Bill
Data Protection a big deal for businesses
The objective of the Protection of Personal Information Bill (POPI) will be a comprehensive protection of information relating to personal detail of an individual.
10 Oct 2013
E-learning
Training productive employees
Staff training plays a crucial role in the success of any organisation that hopes to succeed in the fast-paced world in which we live and technology is the motivating force capable of driving this.
10 Oct 2013
Bank warns of ‘urgent need’ to lift SA’s exports
South Africa’s economy faced a "difficult year" ahead with its very vulnerable balance of payments threatened by a low level of exports and the prospect of large capital outflows, Reserve Bank officials say.
10 Oct 2013 - L. E.
SA SME’S confidence in economy growing
Business owners remain upbeat
The second quarter Business Partners Limited SME Index (BPLSI), has revealed that SME business owners remain upbeat about various economic and business related indicators going forward.
07 Oct 2013
BREAKING NEWS
Transnet and Imperial Logistics break new ground
A new Logistical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Transnet Freight Rail and Imperial Logistics is set to drastically reduce costs of logistics for cargo owners.
07 Oct 2013