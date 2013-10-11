Entrepreneurship
Youth Youth in Business Programme to Empower Over 100 Young Entrepreneurs and their Businesses
From January 2020, business-savvy youth from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to engage in an in-depth, hands-on learning
17 Dec 2019
Orbert__2.png
Entrepreneurship Cruising along
I had the pleasure of interviewing Scotch Mkhwanazi, one of the founders of Magic Lagoon Charters, a wonderful initiative offering boat cruises ‘with a
08 Nov 2019
TOI_4794.jpg
Queen of Rail Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane is making an impact
Pregnant in her teens, Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane could have been just another story of an individual succumbing to circumstances. Instead, the headstrong, gutsy and multi-award
08 Nov 2019
Thabang_Mashigo_Colour.png
Guided by purpose Thabang Mashigo’s talents and achievements surpass the average individual
A renowned International Speaker, Activist, Speechwriter and Think Tank, Thabang Mashigo’s talents and achievements surpass the average individual Above all, being in the
26 Jul 2019
Official_picture.png
Honouring influential and innovative women in leadership YPO is the premier global leadership organisation for more than 27 000 young chief executives in over 130 countries.
YPO (formerly Young Presidents’ Organization) is the premier global leadership organisation for more than 27 000 young chief executives in over 130 countries. YPO member-run
20 Mar 2019
iStock-478824704.png
The Youth Employment Service Let us make it work
Introduction The Youth Employment Service (YES) was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 27th 2018. Four years in the making, YES was born in the Youth Employment Accord
19 Sep 2018 - S.
Reception_area_at_Relax_Spa.jpg
The beauty of entrepreneurship Relax Spas, created and managed by the vibrant and determined Noli Mini, has been steadily evolving and growing, creating employment and delivering an innovative service, since 2010
Spa-preneur, Noli Mini, who has a passion for beauty and skincare and a penchant for business, has developed a unique spa concept, Relax Spas, in partnership with various hotels
06 Sep 2018
Harry,_ActionCOACH_business_coaching.jpg
Superwoman Entrepreneur Are you a guilt-free Superwoman entrepreneur?
Every year, when I hand out the award in the ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ category, I raise the same question. In 2018, is it really necessary that we still award
02 Aug 2018
Lebo-Gunguluza1.jpg
FIN TECH: REVOLUTIONISING THE FINANCIAL SPACE South African business mogul and founder of Gunguluza Enterprises and Media Group (new GEM Group) Lebo Gunguluza is making his mark in the financial world. A firm believer in the potential of financial technology, his latest venture was the launch of Azar Digital Bank, the country’s first 100% black-owned digital bank.
Lebo Gunguluza has achieved a great deal during his business career but his journey to success was fraught with many challenges and experiences, which served as the pillars of his
27 Feb 2018 - R. S. / M. J.
Township Economy-838238464.png
THE TOWNSHIP ECONOMY Townships are a complex ecosystem of entrepreneurship opportunities, however there are number of complexities and challenges that hinder the full potential of township entrepreneurship
During this year’s State of the Nation address in February, President Jacob Zuma promised that, in line with the radical economic development that the government is
14 Nov 2017
ID-10066440 (1).jpg
Business Africans for Africa Network
Social entrepreneurs across Africa rally to unite in support of pan African networking by joining the Africans for Africa Network to change the media narrative to one that reflects an authentic African voice.
28 Nov 2013
Ellen Sekhoetsane
Hard work pays off Former cleaning employee opens DHL Express Service Point
Ellen Sekhoetsane is proof that with determination and will, coupled with the right guidance, it is possible to steer your career path in a chosen direction.
11 Oct 2013
