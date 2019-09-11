Media Release

The Fourth Industrial Revolution
SA’s Practical Approach to The Fourth Industrial Revolution
To bring Cape Town Tech Week to a close, agritech start-up, Aerobotics, hosted a panel discussion to unpack the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and its impact on the
12 Dec 2019
Fight Against Gender-based Violence
Cape Town Unleashes its Creativity for the Fight Against Gender-based Violence
Over the weekend of the 23rd and 24th of November 2019, 60 emerging software developers, IT professionals, trainers, civil society organisations, students, academics and
06 Dec 2019
The power of positive sentiment, rugby and great business
“We have the resources and the strength to turn this boat around. Now all we need is the belief.”
Aaaah, the silly season.
It’s the time of year where everyone can tell you how many weeks, days minutes and seconds there are left until they go on holiday. I find this
26 Nov 2019 - C. B. / G. M. D. o. P. A.
Surviving the last working weeks
How to survive the last working weeks of 2019
It’s been a long year, with technology continuing to blur the boundaries of work and home, bringing with it a pressure to continuously perform. Being always on,
21 Nov 2019
Financial Service Providers
Financial Service Providers Can No Longer Afford to Ignore Africa’s Informal Sector
The International Monetary Fund estimates that the informal sector contributes approximately 38% of Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP[i]. Additionally, the International Labour
19 Nov 2019
Africa’s Tech Future
Twenty-one Top Startups Shine on The Stage for Africa’s Tech Future
The third annual AfricArena Summit kicked off Cape Town Tech Week with two days of intensive pitching from over 100 of the best African and African-focused tech startups and
19 Nov 2019
Who motivates the motivators?
This is a true story
Once, a senior Manager with many years’ experience and only a few years before retirement wrote a note to his CEO asking him whether he had any ideas on how to keep himself
06 Nov 2019
Africa Scotland Business Network
A new international business network launches to connect Africa and Scotland
A new Scottish diasporic business network with enormous support from business and government is launching in Africa. The launch event of the Africa Scotland Business Network will
06 Nov 2019
Fast forward
South Africa’s SME sector come 2030
Between today and 2030, the digital revolution will profoundly change how small business owners in South Africa operate, attract funding, grow their businesses and change our
09 Oct 2019
POLO
Standard Bank Polo In The Park Announces Celebrity Host For Its Inaugural Event Next Month
“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades” is the best way to describe the Official Host of the inaugural Standard Bank Polo in the Park, set to take place
08 Oct 2019
African Ports and Rail Evolution Forum
Accelerating Economic Growth to Come Under the Spotlight at African Ports and Rail Evolution Forum
All aboard for the eighth annual African Ports and Rail Evolution Forum - a two-day trade exhibition and conference taking place on Tuesday the 15th and Wednesday the
17 Sep 2019
Co-working spaces are already being forced to reinvent their offerings
The rise of co-working and what the future holds
The co-working space trend is growing at a phenomenal rate. Entrepreneurs are the key tenants of these spaces, but there has been a steady increase in larger, established
11 Sep 2019