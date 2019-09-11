Media Release

The Fourth Industrial Revolution SA’s Practical Approach to The Fourth Industrial Revolution To bring Cape Town Tech Week to a close, agritech start-up, Aerobotics, hosted a panel discussion to unpack the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and its impact on the 12 Dec 2019

Fight Against Gender-based Violence Cape Town Unleashes its Creativity for the Fight Against Gender-based Violence Over the weekend of the 23rd and 24th of November 2019, 60 emerging software developers, IT professionals, trainers, civil society organisations, students, academics and 06 Dec 2019

The power of positive sentiment, rugby and great business “We have the resources and the strength to turn this boat around. Now all we need is the belief.” Aaaah, the silly season. It’s the time of year where everyone can tell you how many weeks, days minutes and seconds there are left until they go on holiday. I find this 26 Nov 2019 - C. B. / G. M. D. o. P. A.

Surviving the last working weeks How to survive the last working weeks of 2019 It’s been a long year, with technology continuing to blur the boundaries of work and home, bringing with it a pressure to continuously perform. Being always on, 21 Nov 2019

Financial Service Providers Financial Service Providers Can No Longer Afford to Ignore Africa’s Informal Sector The International Monetary Fund estimates that the informal sector contributes approximately 38% of Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP[i]. Additionally, the International Labour 19 Nov 2019

Africa’s Tech Future Twenty-one Top Startups Shine on The Stage for Africa’s Tech Future The third annual AfricArena Summit kicked off Cape Town Tech Week with two days of intensive pitching from over 100 of the best African and African-focused tech startups and 19 Nov 2019

Who motivates the motivators? This is a true story Once, a senior Manager with many years’ experience and only a few years before retirement wrote a note to his CEO asking him whether he had any ideas on how to keep himself 06 Nov 2019

Africa Scotland Business Network A new international business network launches to connect Africa and Scotland A new Scottish diasporic business network with enormous support from business and government is launching in Africa. The launch event of the Africa Scotland Business Network will 06 Nov 2019

Fast forward South Africa’s SME sector come 2030 Between today and 2030, the digital revolution will profoundly change how small business owners in South Africa operate, attract funding, grow their businesses and change our 09 Oct 2019

POLO Standard Bank Polo In The Park Announces Celebrity Host For Its Inaugural Event Next Month “Elegance is the only beauty that never fades” is the best way to describe the Official Host of the inaugural Standard Bank Polo in the Park, set to take place 08 Oct 2019

African Ports and Rail Evolution Forum Accelerating Economic Growth to Come Under the Spotlight at African Ports and Rail Evolution Forum All aboard for the eighth annual African Ports and Rail Evolution Forum - a two-day trade exhibition and conference taking place on Tuesday the 15th and Wednesday the 17 Sep 2019