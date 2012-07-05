Sports snippets

Sport
The quota killers
South African cricket has a proud heritage of being one of the best cricketing nations but in the past two decades, the spectre of quotas has constantly raised its ugly head.
22 Feb 2019
Business meets passion
At 18, sitting in London and finishing his A-levels, Adam Fine started an adventure, which has become a successful and exceptionally fast-growing business
However, it wasn’t always like that. How can an 18-year-old who calls London home, start a business in South Africa and make it work?
By his own admittance, for
05 Sep 2018
Giving life through golf
Join our golf day
No child should die because of a lack of funds.
But this is precisely what is happening across South Africa due to a lack of access to life-saving treatments for certain childhood
20 Jul 2018
CHANGING FORTUNES
Many young South Africans dream of one day representing their country at an international level of their chosen sport and it was no different for Hilton Moreeng, head coach of the Momentum Proteas
He represented the Griquas throughout the national age group levels and later, went on to play for the Free State, now known as the VKB Knights. But his coaching career started at
19 Feb 2018 - R. S.
DESIREE ELLIS: SCORING FOR WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
For too many years, women’s football, or rather, women’s sport, in general, has been overlooked but in recent years, we have seen substantial growth across the board. This growth has mainly come about due to the exposure it has received via broadcasting.
Globally, South Africa has often found itself behind the eight ball but things are changing, and they are changing fast. Currently, we have a national netball league, a
14 Nov 2017 - R. S.
Sporting clouds gather
Third SETE Indaba fast approaching
The third Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE), takes place from 10-11 September 2013 at the Durban International Conventional Centre
15 May 2013 - C. G.
Talking sport
Durban to host Sports and Events expo
The Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, Sports Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) has endorsed the forthcoming Sports and Events Tourism Exchange conference
15 Apr 2013 - C. G.
Mclaren eyes pole position
Mclaren to unveil supercar
Mclaren is set to unveil its next generation ultimate supercar, the P1, during its first ever international motor show appearance at the Paris Motor Show
19 Sep 2012
Olympic watch
Medal Expectations
Oscar Pistorius was the surprise inclusion in the South African Olympic squad for the Games in London after he failed by 0.22 seconds to reach the qualifying time in the 400m at the Africa championships in Benin.
11 Jul 2012
Rugby
Three SA teams well placed in Super 15.
The Vodacom Bulls were slaughtered by the Sharks on Friday night and lost the forward battle comprehensively.
05 Jul 2012