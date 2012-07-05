Sports snippets

Sport The quota killers South African cricket has a proud heritage of being one of the best cricketing nations but in the past two decades, the spectre of quotas has constantly raised its ugly head. 22 Feb 2019

Business meets passion At 18, sitting in London and finishing his A-levels, Adam Fine started an adventure, which has become a successful and exceptionally fast-growing business However, it wasn’t always like that. How can an 18-year-old who calls London home, start a business in South Africa and make it work? By his own admittance, for 05 Sep 2018

Giving life through golf Join our golf day No child should die because of a lack of funds. But this is precisely what is happening across South Africa due to a lack of access to life-saving treatments for certain childhood 20 Jul 2018

CHANGING FORTUNES Many young South Africans dream of one day representing their country at an international level of their chosen sport and it was no different for Hilton Moreeng, head coach of the Momentum Proteas He represented the Griquas throughout the national age group levels and later, went on to play for the Free State, now known as the VKB Knights. But his coaching career started at 19 Feb 2018 - R. S.

DESIREE ELLIS: SCORING FOR WOMEN'S FOOTBALL For too many years, women’s football, or rather, women’s sport, in general, has been overlooked but in recent years, we have seen substantial growth across the board. This growth has mainly come about due to the exposure it has received via broadcasting. Globally, South Africa has often found itself behind the eight ball but things are changing, and they are changing fast. Currently, we have a national netball league, a 14 Nov 2017 - R. S.

Sporting clouds gather Third SETE Indaba fast approaching The third Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE), takes place from 10-11 September 2013 at the Durban International Conventional Centre 15 May 2013 - C. G.

Talking sport Durban to host Sports and Events expo The Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, Sports Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) has endorsed the forthcoming Sports and Events Tourism Exchange conference 15 Apr 2013 - C. G.

Mclaren eyes pole position Mclaren to unveil supercar Mclaren is set to unveil its next generation ultimate supercar, the P1, during its first ever international motor show appearance at the Paris Motor Show 19 Sep 2012

Olympic watch Medal Expectations Oscar Pistorius was the surprise inclusion in the South African Olympic squad for the Games in London after he failed by 0.22 seconds to reach the qualifying time in the 400m at the Africa championships in Benin. 11 Jul 2012