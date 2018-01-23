This edition

Editor's Note
Transformation is the key
It is beginning to sound like a buzz-phrase: Transformation in South Africa. However, transformation has been high on the agenda for the past few years in South Africa, out of
11 Apr 2019
Foreword
The spirit of giving
December is the month of giving. A festive month where we all, as a people, from every corner of the globe, reflect on the year passed, celebrate and relish our successes and
24 Jan 2019 - S. Z.
Editor's Note
Gratitude is the gift that keeps on giving
Earlier this year during a dispute, someone close to me asked, “Why do you expect to be thanked for doing your job?”
And even though I found the question very
24 Jan 2019 - S. M.
Foreword
Unity in heritage
As the world and South Africans celebrated what would have been Nelson Mandela’s centenary on 18 July, it is encouraging to see that organisations and individuals alike
17 Oct 2018 - L. V.
Editor's Note
Hold on to your creativity, even when there’s no motivation to do so
I have always been an admirer of those who create, particularly those blessed with the ability to draw. Since a child, it always fascinated me how there were people who could
17 Oct 2018 - S. M.
Editor's Note
2018—the year of the woman
“It’s the fire in my eyes, And the flash of my teeth,
The swing in my waist, And the joy in my feet.
I’m a woman. Phenomenally.”
—Maya Angelou
We may
14 Aug 2018
EDITOR’S NOTE
The only constant is change
The ancient philosopher, Heraclitus of Ephesus (530-470 BC), viewed as one of the most important thinkers in history, is famous for his insistence that ever-present change is the
05 Apr 2018
EDITOR'S NOTE
For many of us, the end of 2017 cannot come too soon. It has felt like a 14-month year, with crises, troubles, problems and political upheavals locally and abroad. Economically,
23 Jan 2018