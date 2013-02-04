Videos
BBQ AWARDS Promo video for the BBQ Awards gala evening
On 20 October 2017 we all come together for the 16th edition of the Big Time Strategic Group BBQ Awards evening at Emperors Palace, to celebrate the excellent performances of
05 Oct 2017
BIG TIME STRATEGIC GROUP BBQ AWARDS 2016 - OVERVIEW SHORT VERSION  
Overview of the Big Time Strategic Group BBQ Awards 2016 held at Emperors Palace on 27 November 2016.
20 Sep 2017
BASANI MALULEKA INTERVIEW AT BIG TIME STRATEGIC GROUP BBQ AWARDS 2016  
Basani Maluleka interview at the Big Time Strategic Group BBQ Awards 2016 held at Emperors Palace
20 Sep 2017
Interview with Norman Mbazima CEO of Kumba Iron Ore Video
Kumba Iron Ore CEO, Norman Mbazima, talks to Cape Media in this exclusive interview where he shares his thoughts on issues such as the Marikana Mine shootings, mine strikes, trade unions,
04 Feb 2013 - C. M. C.
