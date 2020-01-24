BBQ Awards 2020

On 13 March 2020 South Africa’s most influential black business people, entrepreneurs and industrialists will descend on Emperors Palace in Johannesburg for the 18th annual BBQ Awards gala evening.

Nominations for both the individual and organisational categories are open as our independent judges await all the nominees’ documentation. Transformation is a key part of South African society and thus those who continuously excel at it deserve to be recognised for their effort and great work.

The BBQ Awards prides itself on selecting organisations and individuals at the forefront of transformation, those who set the pace and make a lasting impact in their chosen fields. As we all know, the standard of any award ceremony is determined by the quality of entries and the judging process.

We are proud to say that over the years we have had experts and professionals from across industry and this year is no different. Thus the BBQ Awards is recognised as the top black business awards ceremony in South Africa.

Many doors have been opened for previous winners and nominees of the BBQ Awards due to the rigorous and independent judging process. Once the final three nominees come through and the winner is announced on the evening, you can be sure to know that the individual or organisation went above and beyond what was necessary to achieve transformation.

If you or your company promotes transformation throughout any sector, please click here to nominate yourself or your company. Nominations close on 31 January 2020.

Individual Nominations:

Best Employer of the Year Award

Young Business Achiever Award

Emperors Palace Community Builder of the Year Award

Community Builder of the Year Award

Sentech Digital Transformation Individual of the Year Award

Mercedes Benz Outstanding Woman in Business Award

Hennessy Businessman of the Year Award

Comair New Entrepreneurship Award.

Organisational Nominations:

CSI Ubuntu Award

AV Light Steel Innovative Environmental Company Award

Trade & Investment KZ N Black Industrialist of the Year Award

Transformation Champion of the Year Award

LTE Holdings Best Established Black Business Award

For more information please visit our website at http://www.bbqawards.co.za/ or contact Linda Tom on 021 681 7000