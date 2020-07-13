BBQ July 2020 Edition
Fully Interactive Digital copy of BBQ Magazine
Trending Articles
- BUSINESS2030 hits in the last 7 days
- Editor's Note531 hits in the last 7 days
- Luvuyo Rani's star in ascendancy413 hits in the last 7 days
- URBAN TECHNOLOGIST271 hits in the last 7 days
BBQ_Magazine_SA BBQ Magazine sat down with Clinton Walker, the Director of e-learning for the Western Cape Education Department for… https://t.co/foXDceuN2s 5 months - reply - retweet - favorite
BBQ_Magazine_SA @dotZADNA is a statutory regulator and manager of the .ZA namespace - the internet country code top-level domain fo… https://t.co/KgothbFXRN 5 months - reply - retweet - favorite
BBQ_Magazine_SA BBQ magazine sat down with self-made real estate entrepreneur, @RaliMampeule who aims to bring new blood into the o… https://t.co/tQ2KdXnJiW 6 months - reply - retweet - favorite