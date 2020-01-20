BOSS x Meissen

This holiday season, two internationally recognized German names, BOSS and Meissen, are coming together for the first time. Inspired by Meissen’s celebrated Big Five figurines, a groundbreaking new collaboration unites the two brands’ shared passions for quality, design and creativity.

Founded in 1710, historic porcelain manufacturer Meissen has stood for utmost quality and extraordinary craftsmanship for more than 300 years. The Big Five collection, designed by sculptor Maximilian Hagstotz, features the African lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo, each decorated with a monochrome pattern placed to emphasize the animal’s characteristic traits.

These majestic beasts, depicted in an angular style inspired by traditional African wooden sculptures, are the starting point for a unique capsule collection of BOSS Menswear and Womenswear, as well as five limited-edition Meissen porcelain mugs which will be available in BOSS and Meissen stores around the globe. The fashion capsule collection includes both casual and formal pieces for men and women, all in a monochrome palette of black and white. The five animal motifs appear in embroidered, jacquard and printed form throughout, on cashmere, silk and leather.

Highlights include a pure cashmere sweater with lion intarsia for her, and a mercerized cotton T-shirt with a tonal lion print for him. Elegant silk jacquard ties, pocket squares, embroidered shirts and tailoring take the collection into the evening, while leather accessories combine the collection’s animal motifs with a HB monogram.

Customers will also be able to meet the Big Five up close and personal, with life-sized versions of the model animals installed in BOSS Stores around the globe.