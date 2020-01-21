British Airways (operated by Comair) offers a premium full-service offering, with over 400 flights per week across southern Africa, which includes Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Harare, Livingstone, Mauritius, Victoria Falls and Windhoek.

Customers have a choice to travel in two cabins, Club (Business class) and Traveller (Economy class). When travelling in Club, customers will enjoy priority boarding, allowing customers a minute or two to reflect and settle in as they are welcomed with pre-drinks and a hot towel, whilst boarding completes. Club customers will also experience the comfort of business class seats, which offer significantly more space that can be utilised for doing business onboard or to stretch out and relax, before touching down at one’s destination. Further on-board hospitality includes a variety of delicious meals, which gets the day off to the best start or end the trip on a tasteful note.

Another feature of travelling in Club is access to the SLOW lounge before flight departure. Some features of the lounge include an on-site spa, wine tasting from a monthly selection of the finest South African and International wines, a Living Library, private meeting spaces and business facilities.

When flying with British Airways, customers can join the British Airways frequent flyer programme, the Executive Club via ba.com and enjoy exclusive privileges and rewards. Besides collecting Avios, which can be redeemed on flights, customers also collect Tier Points every time they travel. This allows them to progress through the different Tier levels within the Executive Club, which are Blue, Bronze, Silver and Gold. These Tier levels open up a world of opportunities and added benefits to customers, such as free seat selection and saving one’s meal preferences as part of the customer’s Executive Club profile for future flights. Executive Club members from Silver Tier status and up, will automatically receive access to all British Airways lounges to experience a valuable and enjoyable “moment in time” when travelling with British Airways, plus access to the dedicated special services team and much more.

The British Airways experience is designed to recognise and reward all passengers, ensuring every journey is exceptional and enjoyable.