Editor's Note

“It’s the fire in my eyes, And the flash of my teeth,

The swing in my waist, And the joy in my feet.

I’m a woman. Phenomenally.”

—Maya Angelou

We may only be halfway through the year but we have already seen numerous, incredible moments of female activism and empowerment. 2018 saw the rise of the #timesup and #metoo movement, which is giving women a voice and the power to counteract sexual discrimination, intimidation, harassment and inequality in the workplace and in their everyday lives.

As we approach Women’s day, it will be the collective action and shared ownership for driving gender parity that will make it successful. Gloria Steinem, a world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained, “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organisation but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

2018 has seen women coming together to support and accelerate the advancement of their fellow women as entrepreneurs and leaders; women standing as one in order to break down the facets of discrimination; and women uniting in their shared experiences, sharing stories and becoming one voice.

The need for a greater respect and opportunities for women is becoming an even more prominent feature of the public conversation. Longstanding advocates for women’s empowerment are feeling energised, while countless others—women and men alike—are being persuaded by the urgency of this task.

The UN solidary campaign, HeForShe, exemplifies this. Grounded in the idea that gender inequality is an issue that affects all people, it seeks to actively involve men and boys in a movement that was originally conceived as “a struggle for women by women.” There is no doubt that the world has changed for the better over the last one hundred years for women, and the political, economic, social and gender rights that have been accomplished during this time are undeniable successes and are to be proudly celebrated.

However, there is still a long way to go. Until all women of every race, religion, location, age and background can be completely free, the celebration of progress is incomplete. “Freedom cannot be achieved unless women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression…Our endeavours must be about the liberation of women, the emancipation of man and the liberty of the child,” said Nelson Mandela. And as we celebrate his centenary this July, may his beliefs be embodied by all.

I’d like to wish a happy Women’s Day to all the women of our nation. May the progress made and the actions taken thus far mark this year as the beginning of a new wave of activism, empowerment and change.

