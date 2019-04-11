Editor's Note

It is beginning to sound like a buzz-phrase: Transformation in South Africa. However, transformation has been high on the agenda for the past few years in South Africa, out of necessity and due to the need for progress. Diversity is key for progress in an ever-changing world that is constantly in flux.

Transformation, therefore, should not only be based on redress and the unequal past but on the need for organisations to move forward through various informed points of view. The H&M (black child saga) is a recent example—without diversity (gender and race), any organisation is left worse off for it.

The annual statistics for top leadership placements in South Africa have, for the second year in a row, shown a sustained increase in race and gender transformation. This is a positive for the country as it seems trade and industry is now walking the talk.

Annual placement statistics collected by the top executive search firm, Jack Hammer, show an 8% increase in black economic empowerment appointments last year, building on the near 10% increase logged the year before. The gender-limited ceiling has also been blown off as more women are now taking the reins at major private and public entities.

The number of female appointments, which stood at 32% in 2016, has risen to 42%. This is highly significant as the percentage had stayed stagnant at 30% for the past few years.

The 17th edition of the BBQ Awards, recently held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, were a glowing success. It was a true example of the transformed South Africa we are striving for, based on awarding true champions of business excellence in the country. The feedback from attendees and winners reflected the spirit of the event. Refreshing, entertaining and educating, a more detailed look will be in the next edition.

I hope you enjoy this edition and take in all key learnings. Transformation is the lifeblood of our future.