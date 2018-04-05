EDITOR’S NOTE

The ancient philosopher, Heraclitus of Ephesus (530-470 BC), viewed as one of the most important thinkers in history, is famous for his insistence that ever-present change is the fundamental essence of the universe, as stated in the famous saying, “No man ever steps in the same river twice.”

Born into an affluent family, he renounced his fortune and went to live in the mountains. There, Heraclitus had ample opportunity to reflect on the natural world. He observed that nature is in a state of constant flux. Everything is continually shifting, changing and becoming something other than what it was before. Heraclitus concluded that nature is change. Like a river, nature flows ever onwards—even the nature of the flow changes.

In life, no point in time will ever be exactly the same, as time and change prohibit it. Change is inevitable and rather than shying away from it, it should be embraced.

Throughout the course of human history, change has been one of the great drivers of human and social evolution. Sometimes, this change can be for the worse but, in general change, often brings new life, new prospects and, most importantly, new ideas. As we enter each new year, as a country, there is always a new energy, drive and direction, and hope for new projects, alliances and opportunities.

Change goes hand in hand with growth, thus, for South Africa, the change of presidency from Jacob Zuma to Cyril Ramaphosa is an opportunity for us all to gather our breath and push forward once again to gain a bigger slice of the global economic pie. There is widespread hope that President Ramaphosa will turn things around. At home and abroad, he is seen as an able leader who is serious about tackling the problems and repairing trust in the presidency after nine years of economic stagnation and corruption scandals.

It is my hope that, on a global scale, this change will also usher in a renewed belief in our country and the opportunities it holds.

While a fresh leader is a welcome change, there is still a long road to travel to achieve the systemic change that South Africa so richly deserves.

While change may be constant, one thing about BBQ magazine that never seems to change is that it truly takes a team effort to achieve its greatness. As always, I’d like to thank everyone that had a hand, ear, leg or foot in bringing this issue together. A special mention goes to Monique Jacobs, Ralph Staniforth, Lhilhi Tom and Tahlia Wyngaard for their dedication, hard work and ability to find laughter even in the most strained of moments.

Shannon Manuel