by Sine Zungu

December is the month of giving. A festive month where we all, as a people, from every corner of the globe, reflect on the year passed, celebrate and relish our successes and victories—big or small—and hope for a better year ahead.

In the context of our beloved country, South Africa, we have seen a rather eventful year. From the demise of some of the big corporates to significant changes in the political landscape but more positively, the youth rising up with a sense of responsibility and ownership of the country’s tomorrow and actively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure that they “leave the (world) better than they found it”, as South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha perfectly enthuses. It is remarkable to witness and be a part of this generation of doers.

When reflecting upon the past year, let us be reminded that December is not the benchmark of giving; giving back to our communities, giving of ourselves to our families and loved ones, giving to our neighbours and giving back to South Africa with the vision of creating a South Africa that’s conducive for all to live in. The eleven months of the year are just as critical and welcoming to a giving hand as is the month of December. Let us be reminded, this December, that giving is an act of love, commitment and service.

As corporate South Africa, let us continue to give. Not as a policy requisite, but give with an open heart and a genuine care for the country, its people and the future of this land. The responsibility lies greatly on this sector to give in whatever form, whether it be in uplifting communities, empowering the youth through training programmes, internships and similar initiatives or affording the less fortunate the opportunity to be educated for future involvement in the country’s economy.

In the words of Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership SA, “Lift As You Rise” and let this be our mantra.

Wishing a joyous festive season to you all, fellow South Africans. And may the new year bring about change and a new hope. And remember, you CAN!