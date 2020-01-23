We start at a regional level, going to all 9 provinces to find the best talent that the country has to offer. Once regionals are complete, our National Rounds commence.

At our national events, we invite top industry professionals to form our panel of adjudicators. These judges scout and analyze the talent for up to 8 days. Once all the performers have been on stage, final decisions are made as to who the winners will be. Over three thousand items must be sorted through and carefully judged to choose the best.

The gold medalists all qualify for an International Competition. The overall winners are also awarded a fully paid trip to New York City to compete atTalent America. Three very talented performers were given this amazing opportunity. Mikayla Nel (9), Darren Jacobus (22) and Banele Joe (18) were the recipients of the prestigious “Overall Winner Title”.

With over 46 years of experience, Talent America is the USA’s longest running talent competitions and showcase. With its amazing proven track record for discovering talent, Talent America is an extraordinary event. It is where many of today’s hottest actors, models, singers, dancers and entertainers got their big break.

Talent America is the perfect opportunity for talented performers to be exposed to the USA’s top industry professionals. Many of Talent Africa’s Federation South African team members were scouted and offered opportunities in the USA. One of the greatest achievements this year; three South African performers namely Chantel Mokwalakwala, Jordan Good and Marnus Grobler, were chosen to be Youth Delegates for the United Nations representing Climate Change Awareness through Performing Arts. Mikayla Nel also went on to win the overall title, “Entertainer of the Year” in New York. Several performers were signed by Glitter Talent Agency and are currently being represented by them.

Talent Africa also hosts the opportunity to be scouted for and involved in a major musical production. In 2019, we partnered with the South Africa Film and Theatre Academy to put on a musical by the name of “DREAMS”.

From the Producers that will bring you the International TV Series “DREAMS” soon, came a brand-new musical phenomenon; directed, written & produced by Nicho Barnard. The goal was to give young talented individuals a platform to express their talents. DREAMS told the story of hope, passion and dreams and how we must never give up and always fight for what we believe in. It taught us that something worth having is worth fighting for but also that Dreams don’t happen through magic. It takes hard work, sweat and determination. With Hit Songs from “The Greatest Showman”, “Fame”, “Dear Evan Hansen” and so much more, DREAMS left audiences laughing, clapping and inspired.

We have also recently launched a brand-new TV series titled Talent Africa–The Reality TV Series.

A Docuseries and glimpse into the journey of young performers as they follow their dreams in Performing Arts through the International Competition - Talent Africa, A Family of Performers. From regional rounds across all 9 provinces of South Africa to the massive national events in both Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth in South Africa with over 3000 participants, all the way through to the International Trip to New York City for Talent America. This 7-part docuseries showcases the journey that talented individuals, from all ages, follows in order to achieve their goals and dreams in the Entertainment and Performing Arts Industries. Competing on International Stages through the International Competition TALENT AFRICA, contestants not only perform in front of esteemed local and international judges but also world-renowned industry professionals and scouts for their shot to fame.