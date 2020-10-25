The new Jag XE

Jaguar XE: Updated with a fresh design and new connected technologies

The Jaguar XE now features updated interior and exterior designs, together with latest connected technologies.

World-class design

XE’s luxurious interior retains soft-touch and authentic materials throughout. Everything from the instrument panel topper and console sides to the door armrest and lower cabin are wrapped in tactile materials for improved comfort.

A new split-rim steering wheel design further emphasises the attention to detail within the cabin. Elsewhere throughout the cabin, details include an embossed Jaguar Leaper on the headrests and a new quilt design is available for the seating.

Enhanced Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe™technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing. The customer activates the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify’ button.

The exterior, extensively updated when the new XE was introduced last year, features the same wide grille and bumper design, delivering a planted appearance. The grille features a lattice mesh design with a full, curved profile – a visual cue shared with the all-electric

I-PACE – which highlights the muscularity of the design. Wide and sharp lower apertures create a technical and purposeful impression, with crisply defined profiles and muscular flowing forms.

The rear of the car delivers a strong graphic and gives the impression of greater visual width for a planted impression while also aiding aerodynamic performance.

All XE models are available with the enhanced Black Exterior Pack which delivers a stealthier appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black. These include the grille mesh, grille surround, lower air intake surrounds, side vents, window surround and new for 21MY, black exterior badging.

Jaguar’s commitment to creating strong and lightweight vehicles, continues with the

XE. The aluminium-intensive architecture features recycled aluminium from closed-loop manufacturing for greater sustainability and is an important contribution towards Jaguar’s journey to Destination Zero, a world of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

South African customers can choose from S, R-DYNAMIC SE and R-DYNAMIC HSE specification packs.

Latest connected technologies

The XE features Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, accessed through the seamlessly integrated 10-inch central touchscreen, while the 5.5-inch lower touchscreen, also powered by the new Pivi technology, combines two multi-functional LED rotary controllers for intuitive operation of key vehicle functions.

To help drivers access vital information quickly, the 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display gets enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. Working in conjunction with the latest Head-up Display technology, XE gives drivers all the information they need without distraction.

To enable instantaneous start-up, Pivi Pro has a dedicated power source, so is ready to use as soon as customers get behind the wheel. This is all underpinned by Jaguar’s next-generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports further new technologies to ensure the future-ready vehicle is always connected and up to date.

A collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the XE is always using the latest software. Keeping the vehicle updated in this way means that owners don’t have to visit retailers in order to receive the latest software.

Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by embedded dual-sim capability, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates, without compromising performance. This level of connectivity also ensures minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.

For enhanced convenience, the second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days between charges.

The integrated 15W wireless device charger now features signal booster technology (market dependent). The system uses an external antenna to improve the smartphone’s signal when being used inside the car.

Pivi Pro is fitted as standard to SE and HSE models and is optional on S models. Standard on the S model is Pivi infotainment which supports navigation functionality via the driver’s smartphone using Apple Carplay®. Pivi also features Android Auto™as standard. The intuitive new infotainment system allows customers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Advanced, efficient engine

The new XE will be available in South Africa with the next generation Ingenium 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and Jaguar’s eight-speed automatic transmission. It features the latest engine technologies including a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for a strong combination of refined performance and efficiency.

This 184kW/365Nm petrol engine delivers fuel economy of 7.9 l/100km*, CO 2 emissions of 179g/km* and 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

The updated Jaguar XE will be available in South Africa in the first half of 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the time.

*All emission and fuel economy figures are EU – WLTP (TEL) Combined.

Note: The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment and accessories fitted.