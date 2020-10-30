Cheese it and enjoy it

Land Rover: Fuelling The Rugby Community

There are some huge rugby fixtures coming up, but fans are still unable to attend fixtures. With a lack of match day attendance, fans are not just missing the action on the pitch, but the whole match day experience. A key part of this being the pre-match meal all rugby fans look forward to.

To bring a slice of the match day experience to rugby fans, wherever they will be watching the upcoming fixtures, Land Rover and rugby ambassador David Flatman embarked on a mini adventure, to learn how fans can make the perfect pre-match meal.

In a bid to inspire rugby fans to take their own mini adventures, Flatman took the Land Rover Discovery off road, to meet a renowned outdoor cooking enthusiast Genevieve Taylor, before the two prepared a mouth watering Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich; a quick and easy snack that any fan could attempt to make!

To Make Your Very Own Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich:

Ingredients

1 large onion, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

25g butter

1 tsp smoked paprika

200g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

small handful of parsley, chopped

250g steak (I used bavette, Flats favourite)

150g stilton

salt and pepper

4 slices sour dough bread

Cooking Instructions

Fire up the barbecue ready for two zone grilling, so you can cook directly and indirectly.

Take a small heat proof frying pan (no wooden or plastic handles) and drizzle in the olive oil and add the butter. Set onto the grill bars away from the fire and allow the butter to melt. Add the onions, smoked paprika and a good seasoning of salt and pepper and leave to cook gently for around 15 minutes until the onions start to caramelise, stirring every now and then. Tip in the mushrooms and parsley and keep on cooking gently until the onions are deeply golden and the mushrooms tender.

Once the onions and mushrooms are cooked, drizzle a little oil onto the steak and season with a good sprinkle of salt. Lay onto the grill bars directly over the fire and cook for a minute or two each side. You want to get a good sear on the steaks without over cooking the centre, so a high heat is important. If necessary, add a little more fuel to the fire and if you can, make sure your grill bars are set low near the coals.

Remove the steak and let it rest for a couple of minutes whilst you begin to assemble the sandwich. Take two slices of bread and spread the onion and mushroom mixture between them and top with the stilton (or whatever cheese you prefer). Slice the steak thinly across the grain and divide between the sandwiches then add the top slices of bread, pressing down a little.

Carefully slide each sandwich on to the grill bars directly over the fire and toast for a couple of minutes. Use a fish slice to flip over and toast the other side. Leave to rest for a minute or so – the cheese will be very hot! – then slice in half to serve.

For a vegetarian version, grill up a few extra veggies to add to the sarnie in place of the steak. My favourite is grilled chard. Grill the stems and leaves separately as they cook at different paces, and then roughly chop before adding.

Enjoy!