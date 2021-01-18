INAUGURAL GOLF DAY RAISES FUNDS FOR PEDIATRIC CARE

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust (THCT) is proud to announce their Inaugural Golf Day taking place on 18 February 2021 at the illustrious Pearl Valley Golf Course in Paarl. Join founding Tutu Tyger, Vernon Philander, at this prestigious Golf Day which promises to be a fun-filled day, with many amazing prizes up for grabs, competitions, giveaways, raffle and auction.

Vernon has the following to say, “As a Founding Tutu Tyger and avid golfer, this event is a wonderful way to support a very large sector of underprivileged children in the Western Cape. Come and join me in a round of golf, so that together we can make a lasting difference in their lives and participate in the good work of the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust.”

Our CEO, MrJason Falken, echoed Vernon by saying, “We are by far the largest paediatric unit in the Western Cape and we support the children with the most challenging health and social issues in the province and in often case, the world. We are inviting you to play a round of golf in their support. Join us and become part of our family of friends, so that together we can change their life trajectory for the positive.”

All golf enthusiasts are encouraged to register their 4-ball teams and support this worthy cause. The cost of R6,500 per 4 ball includes:

Competition – 4 ball alliance with 2 scores to count

Goodie Bag

Golf Cart for every two players

Halfway House Snack

Prize Giving

Dinner

Fabulous prizes for the top ten 4-ball teams

All proceeds from this event goes towards the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust, the second largest children’s hospital in southern Africa serving more than 50% of the 2.4million children in the Western Cape.

At this time in South Africa many organisations are recovering from the devastation of COVID-19 and the loss of so much. Tygerberg hospital has kept the focus on the care of the many child patients we serve and we continue to reach out to all who are willing to partner with the Trust. Our goal is to achieve necessary funding for the many needs we have, to support the little ones who need health care.

Some of these needs and campaigns are:

Critical equipment for the Neonatal ICU to keep preemie babies alive

Upgrade of the Childhood Cancer unit to allow mothers and children to share the same room without risk of infection

Grow the breast milk donation and pasteurizing facilities to help babies who don’t have access to breastmilk due to HIV/aids, sick moms or are abandoned at birth.

Build facilities to grow the capacity for new technologies such as Stem Cell treatments for children with cancer

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust is a registered Non-Profit Organisation and Section 18A Public Benefit Organisation, established in 2001 with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs. Leah Tutu as the patrons.

Please join your hearts with ours as we support the many children requiring treatment at Tygerberg Hospital. Register your 4ball teams for this fun-filled, fundraising event by contacting:

Email: Yolanda – admin@tygerbergchildren.org.za

www.tygerbergchildren, Facebook: @THCTRUSTTwitter: @HospitalTrust, Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tygerberg-hospital-children-s-trust

For media queries contact: candice@headsupcomm.co.za