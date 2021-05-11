Cheers to the year of yes…

We are already in March. It is unbelievable how time flies when you are having fun. And we are having a lot of fun in 2021 after the dark and gloomy 2020. The President has just moved the country to Alert Level 1. Travel, especially international travel is expected to increase exponentially this year. This bodes very well for the economy, especially the tourism sector.

The Covid-19 experience has caused us to momentarily forget our purpose and lose track of the force that drives our passion and ignites our dreams. But the time has come for us to return to the race of excelling in black business and be the best we can be, in order to achieve all our goals. It is the only way.

The drive towards transformation and black excellence has not been easy last year, but as challenging as it is, we must persevere. As we enter Human Rights month, we, as black business, need to celebrate the victories of our people despite the enormous challenges and obstacles we were forced to deal with during the pandemic last year.

I strongly believe that we can achieve anything if we put our minds to it – all it takes is discipline, commitment, passion and integrity. What we plant in the soil of our businesses is what we shall reap when we celebrate the uniqueness of our various brands.

Due to Covid, so much has changed and we have missed out on so much. One thing that we here at BBQ has missed big time is the opportunity to celebrate black business like we have over the past 22 years, with our BBQ Awards. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we were forced to put our glamorous event, the BBQ Awards on ice, but we cannot wait for when it is safe again to roll out the red carpet and in true BBQ style, celebrate black excellence again.

In the meantime, join our team and our black game changers in our upcoming issues as we discover their great stories, their achievements and the obstacles they face in the business world.

Let us all truly be all that we can this year. Let us also remain safe, sanitize, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

I am ready. Are you?

Linda Tom

(BBQ Project Manager)