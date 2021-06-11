Another accomplishment during the pandemic …

At Modern Centric Holdings, our goal has always been to become a meaningful enabler of both the private and public sector service delivery through relationship building and exceeding our client’s expectations with practical sustainable solutions. Covid-19 pandemic has reignited our passion and purpose to become a partner of choice.

Through our reignited passion, Modern Centric Holdings has celebrated remarkable accomplishments over the second quarter of 2021. We have recently been nominated for the Top Empowerment Awards in not one, but two categories. These awards have showcased companies leading in transformation over the past 20 years, acting as a beacon of inspiration for South Africa’s fast growing SMME’s and business elite.

Through this, Modern Centric will be afforded exposure among top industry stakeholders, honoring those who display innovative leadership and made significance in the communities in which they operate in.

Another accomplishment was receiving our membership certification from The African Professional Staffing Organization (APSO). APSO is the largest governing body in the South African recruitment industry and requires all its members to live up to their strong code of ethics.

Our third accomplishment was the appointment of Mr. Zakhele Mgobhozi, our Founder & Managing Director as an APSO Board Member who is the Chair for Professional Development Standards Committee. This appointment is another step in Mr. Mgobhozi’s journey to assisting Persons with dis-Abilities, embracing them with sustainable job opportunities and making his wish of making it compulsory for companies to employ Persons with dis-Abilities a reality.

We believe his heading in the right direction of fulfilling his dream of transformation in dis-Ability employment sector.

Zakhele is a true testament that hard work & passion does indeed pay off. He started his business with R1500.00 and this has grown to a Qualifying Small Enterprise (QSE) employing over 25 permanent staff.

.