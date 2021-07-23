PayU invests in blockchain-based payments with CELO and launches new stablecoin option to 450,000 merchants

One of the largest online payment service providers for emerging markets, PayU, has purchased CELO, and will also offer Celo stablecoins as a payment option for merchants, powered by First DAG

Amsterdam and San Francisco, 21 July 2021: PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, has announced its collaboration with Celo, the mobile-first, open-source blockchain ecosystem focused on making DeFi accessible to anyone with a smartphone. In addition to a purchase of CELO, the utility and governance token for the Celo community, PayU has partnered with payment infrastructure company First DAG and Celo’s Alliance For Prosperity to offer stablecoin payments. With this integration, almost half a million of PayU’s merchants will be able to accept Celo’s stablecoin, cUSD.

The move will open the doors for millions of people in emerging markets who are underserved by traditional financial institutions to easily pay for groceries, subscription services, and retail goods at participating merchants. PayU’s current merchant list spans major online marketplaces and retailers.

PayU is one of the world’s leading online payment service providers, operating in more than 50 markets, supporting over 450,000 merchants and millions of customers across Latin America, Africa, Europe and Asia. Stablecoins are particularly well-suited for high-growth markets like these because they provide access to USD and EUR-backed digital assets that are protected from the volatility of some fiat currencies and of cryptocurrencies more broadly. High-growth market participants can easily spend, save, and send money without needing to access traditional financial institutions or volatile local fiat.



Mario Shiliashki, CEO of PayU Global Payments Organisation said: “This move aligns with our vision of a world without financial borders where everyone can prosper. We strive to equip merchants and their customers with the latest payments solutions and this drive​​has led us to invest in CELO and purchase tokens, in addition to integrating the stablecoin offering for our clients and partners. . As digital transactions become the norm, it is important that we equip merchants and customers with the latest payments solutions. Working with First DAG and Celo to offer a new payment option creates new opportunities for e-commerce merchants and creators, and will open new doors for users to transact freely.”

Using First DAG’s platform, which acts as a middle layer between the merchant and its bank of choice, PayU’s merchants can seamlessly accept stablecoin payments without integrating additional blockchain components. First DAG’s payment platform manages the processing rail and custodial wallet in the background, so merchants can integrate stablecoins with no additional setup.

Ran Goldi, CEO of First DAG, said: “Innovative fintechs such as PayU are leading the evolution of payments towards digital currencies, leveraging Celo’s international network. PayU’s merchants are set to gain from minuscule fees and near real-time settlement and pay-outs.”

PayU and First DAG are also joining Celo’s Alliance For Prosperity, which enables collaborations across the technology stack and offers a way for developers to build decentralized mobile apps (dApps) that are based on Celo’s blockchain platform. They join Opera, Deutsche Telekom, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Gitcoin, Anchorage, and over 150 different organizations that are building and integrating payment solutions that better serve the needs of users globally.

Chuck Kimble, Head of Celo Alliance for Prosperity, said: “This ecosystem built between First DAG, PayU, and Celo is the perfect example of how digital assets can deliver in practice on its promise to democratize access to money anywhere in the world. As more merchants come online to offer this solution, stablecoins will become commonplace, unleashing major benefits for users like near-instant global transactions.”

About PayU

PayU is the payments and fintech business of Prosus, a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. PayU is a leading online payment service provider, operating in 50+ high growth markets, dedicated to creating cutting-edge financial services tailored to the needs of over 300,000 merchants and millions of consumers. Focused on empowering people through financial services and creating a world without financial borders where everyone can prosper, PayU is one of the biggest investors in the fintech space, with investments totalling $1 billion to date.

​​

As an online payment service provider, it deploys more than 300 payment methods and PCI certified platforms to process approximately 3.2 million payments every single day. It also specialises in innovative consumer and small business products that improve access to credit and banking services in markets that are underserved by traditional financial services providers.

PayU also developed LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions such as Small Ticket Credit (Buy Now Pay Later), App-Based Loans (Instant Personal Loans), and Point of Sale Credit (Merchant EMI). LazyPay Buy Now Pay Later is currently live on 100+ merchants such as Byju’s, Swiggy, Flipkart, Makemytrip, Dunzo, Vodafone, Zomato, Bookmyshow, Oyo, Tata Sky and many more.

For more information, please visit: https://corporate.payu.com/

About First DAG

First DAG is building the future of the digital asset economy. They have developed the first global digital payment platform for Merchants, PSPs, and Acquirers, to make it safe and straightforward for them to accept digital payments, such as Diem, CBDCs, and Stablecoins. For more information, please visit: https://www.firstdag.com/

About Celo

Celo is a mobile-first, open-source ecosystem of technologies, organizations and individuals that all share a common mission of building a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone. The Celo ecosystem includes a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (Celo Platform), a native asset (CELO), stablecoins (cUSD, cEUR), and the Celo Alliance for Prosperity, with over 150 organizations around the world, including Deutsche Telekom, Opera, Andreesen Horowitz, Anchorage, Coinbase, GSMA, Grameen Foundation, Prosegur, Abra, and cLabs, a service organization dedicated to growing and developing the Celo ecosystem. For more information, please visit: https://celo.org/