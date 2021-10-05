TYGERBERG HOSPITAL CHILDREN’S TRUST WORLD PREEMIE FESTIVAL KICKS OFF IN NOVEMBER

The World Prematurity Day (World Preemie Day) is celebrated annually on 17 November. For the past three years the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust (THCT) has marked the celebration with a one-day Community Fair inside the premises of Tygerberg Hospital which will be held on Saturday, 13 November.

This year, the Trust will be adding more exciting events to the calendar that will take place from 13 to 19 November 2021 at the Lagoon Beach hotel, Cape Town to highlight the importance of premature and preterm birth, and to be able to raise funds over a sustainable period as well as grow awareness of the Trust’s Social Impact initiatives.

The brand new lineup of events include, the Preemie Ultra Invitational 50km Road Run from Gordon’s Bay to the Kleinmond, a cheque hand-over ceremony at Tygerberg hospital, a live streamed comedy show called Reboot your Laughter, a Gala Dinner at the Lagoon Beach hotel and the Reboot Your Purpose Leadership Talk also at the Lagoon Beach Hotel.

The World Preemie Festival programme will be creatively directed by multiple award winning performer, writer and THCT Goodwill Ambassador, Quanita Adams.

Tygerberg Hospital provides specialist medical care for more than half of the babies and children in the Western Cape, who come almost exclusively from indigent communities. The Hospital also provides medical care for child patients from outlying and rural communities within the Western Cape Metropole. Annually, approximately 15 000 babies and children are admitted to the ±300 inpatient beds at Tygerberg Hospital. Many of these children remain in hospital for lengthy periods of time.

The CEO of the THCT had the following to say: “We are very excited to add such a unique festival to the region’s event calendar. Preemie babies are special and they teach us the meaning of resilience and the courage to overcome. We would like to honour their endearing spirit through a world first, the World Preemie Festival series of events.”

The Reboot your Purpose Leadership Talk in partnership with Cape Media will take place at the Lagoon Beach Hotel on 19 November in the form of solo talks and moderated discussions around the theme of “Re-imagining Social Impact in a post covid world”. The line-up includes Selebogo Molefe and Jason Falken (CEO of Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust), who will both facilitate and MC the discussions.

All relevant COVID protocols will be strictly adhered to, across all events.

Together, we may be United for a Healthy Future.

For more information follow the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust on:

www.tygerbergchildren.org.za

Facebook: @THCTRUST

Twitter: @HospitalTrust

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tygerberg-hospital-children-s-trust

For media queries contact candice@tygerbergchildren.org.za or call 076 9589593